Children under 16 in Batken required to have passports to cross border

Starting November 11, 2026, new requirements will apply to children under the age of 16 crossing Kyrgyzstan’s state border. Minors will now be allowed to cross at certain checkpoints only if they have the relevant passport. The press service of Batken District State Administration reported.

According to the statement, the new rules apply to Kyzyl-Kiyak, Tayan, Sai and Bozhoi checkpoints.

The district administration said the requirements had been introduced to ensure public safety and improve border-crossing procedures.

Parents planning to travel with children have been urged to prepare the necessary documents in advance.

However, the statement does not specify which type of passport minors must have, or whether the new procedure applies to all checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan or only to those listed.

According to the district administration, the new requirements took effect today, November 11.