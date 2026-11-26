Russia supports Tajikistan’s decision to withdraw from the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a statement by the Legal Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The department said that ICC bodies are increasingly violating existing legal norms and are dependent on “foreign sponsors.”

“Tajikistan’s move continues a trend seen in recent months: states that respect their sovereignty are unwilling to tolerate the ICC’s unfounded claims to the role of a ‘universal’ body entitled to violate existing norms of international law under the pretext that it is ‘administering justice’ on behalf of the entire international community. Incidentally, the leaders of Russia, China and the United States pointed to the inadmissibility of the ICC exceeding its powers in the declaration adopted in Shenzhen,” the statement says.

Tajikistan has officially notified the United Nations of its decision to withdraw from the Rome Statute. Under the established procedure, the withdrawal process takes exactly one year. Dushanbe will formally leave the ICC’s jurisdiction on November 20, 2027. Until then, the country remains a party to the Statute.