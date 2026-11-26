Around 80 percent of the cargo passing through Irkeshtam checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border transits through Kyrgyzstan to third countries. Chairman of the State Customs Service Ulan Kimsanov announced during a broadcast on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, Irkeshtam handles a substantial flow of freight transport, with the majority of goods destined not for Kyrgyzstan’s domestic market, but for onward delivery to neighboring and more distant states.

Specifically, shipments are bound for Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries, as well as European countries.

The customs chief noted that Irkeshtam surpasses the Torugart checkpoint in total cargo volume, though the structure of freight traffic differs between the two crossings.

While Torugart handles a significant share of imports and exports, Irkeshtam plays a primary role in international transit.

Kimsanov stated that Kyrgyzstan holds strong potential for further expanding transit shipments between China and other countries.

He recalled that border crossings on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border previously operated on a limited schedule: prior to 2020, both Irkeshtam and Torugart functioned eight hours a day, five days a week. Following intergovernmental negotiations, their operating hours were extended.

Currently, Irkeshtam operates 24/7, while the Chinese side of Torugart operates 14 hours a day. The Kyrgyz side continues negotiations with China to transition Torugart to a round-the-clock schedule.

Kimsanov emphasized that extending border crossing operating hours, upgrading infrastructure, and digitalizing customs procedures create additional opportunities for international carriers, adding that Kyrgyzstan’s role as a transit hub will continue to grow.