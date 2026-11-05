Batken and Sughd regions intend to expand trade cooperation

The prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, developing cross-border trade and ensuring border security were discussed in Batken region. The meeting took place during a working visit to the region by Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan Nazarali Aripov.

Participants included Baktybek Toksonbaev, First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region, and heads of the region’s law enforcement agencies.

Toksonbaev congratulated Aripov on his appointment and expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries, including their border regions, would expand into new areas.

He stressed that stable, trust-based and good-neighborly relations with Tajikistan were particularly important for Batken region. The presidential representative also briefed the ambassador on the work being carried out by government agencies in this area.

The sides discussed strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, developing mutually beneficial partnerships, and ensuring stability and security in border areas.

Particular attention was paid to further cooperation under previously signed interstate agreements and existing arrangements.

Nazarali Aripov noted that Batken region had considerable development potential. He said that expanding ties with Tajikistan in various fields, particularly trade, should be a priority.

The ambassador also said that special attention would be paid to developing cooperation between Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region and Tajikistan’s Sughd region.