High-capacity buses introduced on Bishkek’s Muras-Ordo residential area route
09:28, 27 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
Since November 25, the bus route connecting Bishkek’s Muras-Ordo residential area with Osh market has switched to high-capacity buses, the Bishkek City Hall reports.
Five buses will serve passengers on this route. The route remains unchanged.
The changes are aimed at improving access to public transport, enhancing the quality of passenger services and providing more comfortable conditions for city residents.