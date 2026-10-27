Smart bus information displays installed at Bishkek bus stops

A video showing an electronic display for tracking buses in Bishkek has appeared on social media. According to the person who posted it, the display has been installed at the bus stop at the intersection of Tokombayev Street and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue.

The screen shows bus route numbers, destinations and the distance remaining to the stop, in kilometers.

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The project was developed by the Aigul team. It involves installing electronic displays at public transport stops to show the estimated arrival times of buses.

According to the developers, the system will help passengers plan their journeys more conveniently, reduce waiting times and choose suitable routes.

It has not yet been announced when or at which other bus stops in Bishkek the displays will be installed.