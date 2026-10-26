Heating season in Bishkek to begin on October 28

Heating will be switched on in residential buildings and other facilities in Bishkek starting October 28.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said the decision was made in response to falling air temperatures and the need to reduce pressure on the power grid.

The decision also takes into account the weather forecast issued by the Hydrometeorological Service.

It was previously reported that Bishkek residents are complaining about the cold in their apartments. There have also been reports that children are freezing in schools and kindergartens.