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Heating, hot water temporarily cut off in Bishkek's Asanbai mictrodistrict

11:12, 13 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Heating and hot water supply will be temporarily suspended today in parts of Bishkek’s Asanbai microdistrict and along Tokombaev Street due to damage to a heating network, city authorities reported.

According to Bishkekteploset municipal enterprise, specialists have isolated the damaged section. Repairs are expected to be completed during the day.

The temporary outage will affect the following addresses:

  • Asanbai microdistrict: Buildings No. 4, 3, 2, 2/1, 8, 9, 8/3, 8/1, 10, 11, 13, 2a, 15a, 15, 14, 17, 17/1, 3v, 18, 19, 21, 23/2, 22, 23, 29, 28, 25 and 27.
  • Tokombaev Street: Buildings No. 53/1g, 53/3 and 53/1b.

The heating season in Bishkek began on October 28.

Earlier, city authorities reported that Bishkekteploset had replaced 3,840 meters of heating networks as part of preparations for winter, out of approximately 5,000 meters planned.

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