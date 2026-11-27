Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations commented on the findings of a scientific study concerning the formation and expansion of high-altitude lakes in Ala-Archa Gorge.

Related news Glacial lake outburst floods pose risk to one in seven people in Kyrgyzstan

According to the ministry’s Department of Emergency Monitoring and Forecasting, mudflows caused by outbursts of high-altitude and intraglacial lakes have historically occurred in the gorge. The valleys of Ak-Sai and Tez-Tor rivers are particularly prone to such events.

The ministry said its specialists, together with research institutions, continuously monitor these areas using drones, satellite imagery, aerial surveys and field studies. Particular attention is paid to Ak-Sai, Adygene and Tez-Tor lakes.

In 2023, Ak-Sai Lake was classified as a Category 1 outburst hazard. However, a dangerous volume of water subsequently drained through natural outflow channels, reducing the risk. No further dangerous accumulation of water has been observed since then.

A siphon system designed to regulate the water level has been operating at Adygene Lake since 2012. It is activated every year.

According to the ministry, unstable moraine-glacial lakes, particularly Tez-Tor, require the greatest attention. Such lakes can accumulate a critical volume of water in just one season.

The ministry recalled that in 2012, specialists from the National Academy of Sciences forecast the outburst of Tez-Tor Lake two weeks before it occurred, allowing preparations to be made in advance for its possible consequences.

A national platform has been developed and introduced for remote monitoring of high-altitude lakes. It tracks changes in the area and condition of water bodies using satellite imagery. The catalogue of potentially dangerous glacial lakes is updated annually.

The ministry emphasized that potential risks are under constant monitoring by relevant specialists.

Earlier, 24.kg news agency reported on a study by an international group of scientists published on EGUsphere research platform on November 25. The study found that glacier melt in Ala-Archa is leading to the formation of new high-altitude lakes that could become sources of dangerous floods and mudflows in the future. It also cited a 2023 estimate that more than 15 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population is potentially exposed to glacial lake outburst floods.