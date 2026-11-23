The UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) has ended in Turkey without the adoption of a final agreement, as participants failed to overcome their differences over fossil fuels.

According to UN News, a number of countries formally opposed the final draft document, arguing that it weakened commitments previously made by governments and failed to reflect the scale and urgency of the climate crisis.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the outcome of the summit as a setback and called for accelerated action to combat climate change. He warned that global temperatures continue to break records, the impacts of climate change are intensifying, and greenhouse gas emissions remain at dangerously high levels, while the world is heading towards exceeding the internationally agreed 1.5°C warming threshold.

The UN chief noted that fossil fuels remain the main driver of global warming and warned the international community against attempts to slow the transition to cleaner energy. He called for deeper emissions cuts this decade, stronger support for vulnerable countries and a substantial increase in funding for climate adaptation programs.

COP31 became the longest UN climate summit in history. Negotiations continued for two days beyond the conference’s official closing date of November 20.

The next UN Climate Change Conference will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Governments will have to address many of the issues left unresolved in Antalya.