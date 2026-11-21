The Climate School 2026, a four-day educational and practical program, will take place at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA) from November 23 to 26. The event is being organized with the support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Over four days, students, academics, experts and professionals from various fields will discuss challenges of critical importance to the region.

According to the organizers, although Kyrgyzstan is not among the world’s largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, the country is particularly vulnerable to the effects of global climate change.

The extensive program combines global and local approaches, examining climate change through social, technical, economic and political lenses.

Participants will attend lectures, specialized workshops, simulation games and thematic field trips designed to provide an in-depth understanding of climate issues and encourage cross-sector knowledge sharing. Leading experts from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Germany’s Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) will also take part.

In addition to traditional discussions, the program will feature a recycling contest and a social media contest. These activities will allow participants to move beyond theory and develop their own creative solutions for climate change adaptation.

The organizers expect Climate School 2026 to serve as an effective platform for strengthening dialogue between young people, the academic community and international organizations, laying the groundwork for new environmental initiatives in Kyrgyzstan.