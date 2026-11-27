Glacier melt in Ala-Archa Gorge is leading to the formation of new high-altitude lakes that could become sources of dangerous floods and mudflows in the future. A study by an international group of scientists, published on EGUsphere research platform on November 25, says.

The researchers examined the impact of climate change on glaciers in the Northern Tien Shan and the risks of glacial lake outburst floods in the Ala-Archa Valley.

According to the study, the average air temperature in the valley rose by 0.25 degrees Celsius per decade between 1980 and 2019. Since 1969, the Golubin Glacier has lost an average of 314 millimeters of ice mass in water equivalent each year.

However, the researchers identified a seemingly paradoxical trend. Despite rising temperatures and shrinking glaciers, the number of glacial lake outburst floods in the Ak-Sai Valley decreased from eight in the 1960s to one in the 2000s.

The situation is different in the neighboring Adygene Valley. Glacier melt has led to the formation of numerous new lakes there, which may burst long after they first appear.

The scientists concluded that the risk of mountain lake outbursts depends not only on rising air temperatures but also on terrain, local geological conditions and the internal structure of glaciers.

The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Innsbruck in Austria, the Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences in Germany, and the Central Asian Institute for Applied Geosciences in Kyrgyzstan.

The study is currently undergoing peer review. The researchers have not specified when potential lake outbursts might occur or the possible scale of their impact on Bishkek.