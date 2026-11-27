More than 15 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population — around 1 million people — are potentially exposed to flooding caused by glacial lake outbursts. These figures are cited in a study by an international group of scientists, published on EGUsphere platform on November 25, with reference to a 2023 study.

More than 70 catastrophic outbursts of high-altitude lakes have been documented in the country since the 1950s.

One of the most destructive incidents occurred on July 8, 1998, when a glacial lake in Shakhimardan River basin burst. More than 100 people were killed, most of them in Uzbekistan.

The researchers also consider a hypothesis that climate change and the resulting glacial lake outbursts may be separated by a time lag of 45 to 200 years.

This means that the effects of current warming could continue to emerge over several generations.

The authors note that such natural events are difficult to predict. The estimate of the population living in potentially affected areas does not mean that one million people in Kyrgyzstan face an immediate threat to their lives. Rather, it indicates the scale of potential exposure to glacial lake outburst floods.