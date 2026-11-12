COP31: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet Chairman delivers national statement

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev delivered Kyrgyzstan’s national statement at the Leaders’ Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

He reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to COP31 priorities, highlighting the practical measures being taken by the country to develop renewable energy, ensure the sustainable use of natural resources, strengthen climate resilience and advance the global mountain agenda. Particular attention was paid to climate finance.

Adylbek Kasymaliev pointed to the significant gap between the climate adaptation financing needs of developing mountainous countries and the level of international support they receive.

In this regard, Kyrgyzstan welcomes agreements reached at recent climate conferences to mobilize $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance by 2035 and triple funding for climate adaptation measures.

The head of the Cabinet emphasized the need to simplify access to climate finance and remove administrative barriers.

Kasymaliev also addressed the conservation of unique natural ecosystems, particularly Issyk-Kul Lake. He recalled that on September 22, 2026, President Sadyr Japarov announced at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly an initiative to establish an international trust fund for the conservation of Issyk-Kul, with an initial contribution of $10 million from Kyrgyzstan. He called on international organizations, donor countries and the private sector to support the initiative.

Speaking about advancing the global mountain agenda, the Cabinet Chairman stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation among mountainous countries and called for support for an annual Dialogue on Mountains and Climate Change under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Kyrgyzstan is also proposing the establishment of a global center for mountain region resilience to bring together scientific, technical and financial resources for the implementation of practical projects.

Adylbek Kasymaliev invited his counterparts and other participants to attend the Second Global Mountain Summit, scheduled to take place in Bishkek in October 2027.

More than 190 countries, including 102 world leaders, are represented at COP31.