Kyrgyzstan to revise plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050

Kyrgyzstan plans to update its national action plan for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

The document proposes amendments to a resolution adopted on July 3, 2025, which approved the Concept for Achieving Carbon Neutrality and the action plan for implementing its first phase.

According to the explanatory note, the revision is needed in light of Kyrgyzstan’s new international climate commitments and the preparation of an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to combat climate change.

Under the document, Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by 18.44 percent by 2030 through its own efforts. With international support, the reduction could reach 29.66 percent.

By 2035, the unconditional target is to cut emissions by 16.32 percent, while the conditional target stands at 38.56 percent.

These figures are calculated against projected emissions under the business-as-usual scenario for the respective year, rather than against actual emissions in the previous year.

The updated plan will cover energy, industry, transport, agriculture, forestry and waste management.

In particular, it proposes strengthening measures to reduce emissions in the agricultural sector, expanding forest protection initiatives and promoting the sustainable use of land resources.

For the first time, specific measures are being introduced to reduce emissions of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are used in refrigeration equipment and air conditioning systems.

The programme also includes climate change adaptation measures, covering water resource management, disaster risk reduction, public health protection and the development of climate education.

The document’s authors note that Kyrgyzstan is particularly vulnerable to climate change due to accelerated glacier melt, declining water resources and an increased risk of natural disasters.

The proposed climate policy also calls for taking into account the interests of socially vulnerable groups, employment issues and the potential socioeconomic consequences of transitioning to low-emission technologies.

Other measures include attracting green investment and improving the greenhouse gas emissions monitoring system.

The explanatory note stresses that adopting the resolution will not require additional funding from the national budget. The measures are expected to be financed within the existing budgets of government agencies for the respective years, as well as through extra-budgetary sources.