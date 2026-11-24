Batken Mayor Seitek Kulubaev steps down
Batken Mayor Seitek Kulubaev has left his post after serving for just over a year.
The Presidential Administration earlier reported that President Sadyr Japarov had instructed officials to conduct a systematic review of complaints received from residents during his meetings with people in the regions and identify the reasons why many problems remain unresolved at the local level.
Kulubaev apparently decided to step down voluntarily following this directive.