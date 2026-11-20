According to the Batken Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan, a census conducted in late 2025 recorded 144 Severtzov argali in Batken region.

A local resident who was herding livestock in a mountainous area spotted the wild animals as they came down from the mountains and filmed them. He later handed the footage over to ministry staff. The video shows two Severtzov argali grazing alongside domestic livestock.

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Severtzov argali is a species of wild mountain ungulate found in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. Preserving its natural habitat and protecting its population are important for maintaining biodiversity.

The appearance of wild animals in their natural habitat once again highlights the importance of efforts to conserve biodiversity and protect the environment.