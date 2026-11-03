National Bank increases foreign currency sales 2.7-fold compared to 2025

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has conducted its 13th foreign exchange intervention since the beginning of 2026, selling $214.5 million on the domestic market. The central bank’s press service reported.

The operation, carried out on November 2, was the second-largest intervention of the year, following the June sale of $222.55 million.

Related news National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 12th intervention in 2026

The 12th intervention took place on October 7, when the National Bank sold $207.55 million.

Total foreign currency sales by the National Bank since the beginning of 2026 have reached $2,293.55 billion. The regulator has not conducted any foreign currency purchases.

The scale of support provided to the domestic foreign exchange market this year significantly exceeds the figures for 2025, when the total was $853 million—nearly 2.7 times lower than the current year's volume.

The regulator says that foreign exchange interventions are aimed solely at smoothing temporary foreign currency shortages on the domestic market and maintaining macroeconomic stability.