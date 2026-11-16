National Bank puts silver collectible coin “Apricot Orchards” into circulation

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic is putting a new silver collectible coin “Apricot Orchards” into circulation on November 16, 2026. The coin belongs to the “Nature of Kyrgyzstan” series and has a face value of 10 soms.

The coin was issued to preserve and promote Kyrgyzstan’s unique natural sites and protected areas, where the cultivation of special apricot varieties has a centuries-old tradition.

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The obverse features an elegant branch of a blossoming apricot tree. The flowers symbolize spring, renewal and the fertility of Kyrgyz land. The inscription “Orukzar,” meaning “Apricot Orchards,” appears on the right side of the coin. The mintage is limited to 1,000 pieces.

The reverse depicts an apricot tree branch laden with ripe fruit. The inscription “Kyrgyzstandyn zharatylyshy,” meaning “Nature of Kyrgyzstan,” appears on the right side.

The “Apricot Orchards” collectible coin is legal tender throughout the Kyrgyz Republic.

Each coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and presented in a separate case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The coin is available for purchase at National Bank branches for 8,220 soms.