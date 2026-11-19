National Bank's foreign currency sales exceed $2.5 billion since start of year
The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has conducted its 14th foreign exchange intervention since the beginning of the year, selling $207.1 million on the market. Following two large-scale sales in November, the total volume of interventions has reached $2,500.65 billion.
On the day of the intervention, trading on the interbank foreign exchange market increased sixfold compared with the previous day, reaching $226.3 million. Despite the surge in activity, the dollar closed at 87.45 soms, unchanged from the previous day’s rate.
This was the National Bank’s second intervention in November. Its volume was lower than that of the previous operation on November 2, when the regulator sold $214.5 million.
The two November interventions brought total dollar sales to $421.6 million. Since the beginning of 2026, the regulator has conducted 14 interventions, all involving currency sales, without purchasing any dollars.
A foreign exchange intervention is an operation by the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic to buy or sell foreign currency on the interbank market in order to smooth sharp fluctuations in the som’s exchange rate and contain inflation.
A shortage of foreign currency can arise when demand from businesses increases due to large imports of goods and equipment, external payment obligations and other factors.