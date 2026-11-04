Fourth presidential candidate submits application to CEC

Akai Kydyrov has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic to run for president. The CEC reported.

He became the fourth citizen to apply to the CEC. The deadline for submitting applications for candidacy is November 12 midnight.

Akai Kydyrov was born on November 16, 1991. He has been involved in entrepreneurship and international logistics. In 2025, he ran in the early election of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh in multi-mandate constituency No. 19. According to the CEC’s official results, Kydyrov received 275 votes, or 0.65 percent. Twenty-five candidates ran in the district election. He did not win a seat in parliament.

Entrepreneur Aimen Kasenov was the first to announce his candidacy. Azamat Esenbekov and Syimyk Zhapykeev also filed their applications with the Central Election Commission.