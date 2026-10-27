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Another presidential candidate files application with CEC

17:02, 27 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Azamat Esenbekov has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Kyrgyz Republic to run for president of the Kyrgyz Republic. The CEC reported.

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He is the second citizen to express a desire to participate in the election. Earlier, businessman Aimen Kasenov submitted an application to the CEC.

The deadline for nominating candidates is November 13.

Azamat Esenbekov was born on June 4, 1984. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics. He has worked at the Tax Service, the Social Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, and served as head of Moskovsky district in Chui region.

In 2020, Azamat Esenbekov also ran for president of Kyrgyzstan.

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