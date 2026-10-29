Kyrgyzstan’s CEC plans to engage school students in public and political life

Kyrgyzstan’s Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) plans to expand cooperation with Bishkek City Hall to promote civic engagement and legal awareness among school students and young people, the CEC reported.

On October 28, representatives of the CEC’s Center for Civic Education and Electoral Technologies met with staff of Bishkek City Hall’s Department of Physical Culture and Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs. School presidents and youth activists also took part in the discussions.

The participants explored opportunities for joint efforts to improve young people’s legal awareness, foster civic responsibility and encourage their involvement in public life.

One of the key topics was the preparation of a memorandum of cooperation between the CEC’s Center for Civic Education and Electoral Technologies and the relevant municipal department.

The document is expected to formalize the agreements reached and provide a basis for implementing joint civic education initiatives.

The participants expressed confidence that the cooperation would create additional mechanisms for engaging school students and young people in the country’s public and political life.