Over 4.4 million voters registered in Kyrgyzstan ahead of presidential election

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) published a preliminary voter list for Kyrgyzstan's presidential election scheduled for January 27, 2027, the commission reported.

According to the CEC, the preliminary list includes 4,467,040 voters.

Printed voter lists must be posted at 2,492 polling stations across the country by November 18, 2026.

The lists were compiled by the state-run Kyzmat institution using data from the Unified State Population Register and published on tizme.gov.kg portal.

The CEC said voter information would be updated daily in cooperation with Kyzmat.

Voters can check their details on the list through January 12, 2027, inclusive. They can do so by visiting their polling station, accessing Tizme portal or calling the short numbers 1255 and 119.

Citizens can also send an SMS containing their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to 119. They will receive information about their polling station number and address in response. Calls and text messages are free of charge.

If voters find any errors or inaccuracies, they can submit an electronic application through the Voter's Account service on Tizme portal by January 12.

Citizens missing from the lists because they have not completed biometric registration must visit a Public Service Center to undergo the procedure and update their passport details.