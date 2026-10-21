Electricity consumption restrictions in Kyrgyzstan to be lifted in 2029

Restrictions on household electricity consumption during peak demand hours are expected to be lifted in 2028–2029, Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Rysbekov said at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to the minister, the timeline depends on the completion of the thermal power plant under construction at Kara-Keche. If work proceeds as scheduled, the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2028. Once it is commissioned in 2029, restrictions on power consumption during peak hours are expected to be fully lifted.

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Rysbekov said short- and long-term programs had been developed to address the electricity deficit. Short-term measures include building the Kara-Keche thermal power plant and small hydropower plants. In the longer term, the government plans to construct Kambarata-1 hydropower plant.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov also said during a meeting with residents of Batken region that household electricity consumption restrictions would be lifted once the Kara-Keche thermal power plant was commissioned. According to him, after the completion of Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, Kyrgyzstan would be able to switch from importing electricity to exporting it.

Currently, during morning and evening peak demand periods, the power limit on smart electricity meters is temporarily reduced from 5 to 3 kilowatts. The measure is intended to address the electricity deficit and insufficient generating capacity.

According to the Energy Ministry, Kyrgyzstan imports around 4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually from other countries. During peak winter demand, power shortages may occur because supplier countries also face electricity deficits, limiting their ability to supply Kyrgyzstan.