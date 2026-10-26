EAEU raises import duties on light industry goods until September 2027

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is increasing import duties on certain types of electronics, light industry goods and shut-off valves, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The EEC Council has approved higher import duties on these products. The decision will take effect in 10 days after its official publication and remain in force through September 30, 2027.

The specific commodity codes under the Eurasian Economic Union’s Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature covered by the decision have not yet been disclosed.

According to the EEC, the increase will affect goods whose supply volumes have risen amid a significant decline in import prices.

"The measure is aimed at protecting existing manufacturing facilities in EAEU member states, preserving jobs, and promoting industrial cooperation and import substitution,” EEC Minister in charge of Trade Andrey Slepnev said.