Foreign companies may have to pay 200,000 soms to open bank accounts

Foreign companies seeking to open and maintain accounts with commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan may be required to pay a fee of 200,000 soms for accreditation. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution introducing the fee has been submitted for public discussion.

The document was prepared by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce to implement amendments to the Code on Non-Tax Revenues adopted on August 6, 2026.

Under the draft resolution, legal entities that are not residents of Kyrgyzstan will have to undergo accreditation and pay the prescribed fee to obtain permission to open and maintain bank accounts.

The accreditation process is proposed to be administered by Kyrgyz Export, a state institution under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

Its responsibilities would include receiving and reviewing applications, verifying documents, maintaining a register of accredited foreign companies, and coordinating with the National Bank, commercial banks and government agencies.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce says the initiative is intended to establish transparent and uniform rules for foreign legal entities seeking to use Kyrgyzstan’s banking system.

The proposed procedure is also designed to reduce the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing, violations of international sanctions and non-compliance with banking requirements.

The explanatory note accompanying the draft states that foreign companies’ interest in opening accounts in Kyrgyzstan has been growing amid expanding international trade and investment cooperation.

The developers of the proposal say its adoption would not require additional spending from the national budget.