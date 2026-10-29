Central Asia to face growing electricity shortages, EDB names main risks

Electricity demand in Central Asia is expected to rise by 27 percent by 2030. Arman Akhunbaev, head of the Eurasian Development Bank’s Industry Analysis Center, said.

He made the statement during the presentation of the bank’s report «Energy Without Borders: The Architecture of Energy Connectivity in Central Asia.»

According to Akhunbaev, electricity consumption is increasing alongside industrial development, the construction of new enterprises, urban expansion and the digitization of the economy.

"By 2030, electricity demand in the region will increase by 27 percent, or more than a quarter. To prevent energy shortages from becoming a drag on economic growth, capacity and power grids must be prepared now for new factories and growing cities,” Akhunbaev said.

The EDB warns that building new power plants alone will not be enough. Countries must also modernize transmission lines, develop energy storage systems and create reserve generating capacity.

The expansion of renewable energy will place additional demands on regional power systems.

According to the bank, Central Asian countries have announced plans to build more than 35 gigawatts of solar and wind power capacity by 2035.

Experts emphasize that without grid modernization and coordinated operation of regional power systems, rising electricity consumption could increase the risk of energy shortages.