Burning fallen leaves and plant waste in streets, yards and fields pollutes the air and poses health risks. In Kyrgyzstan, such violations are punishable by fines of up to 23,000 soms.

When leaves and plant waste are burned, they do not combust completely due to insufficient oxygen. As a result, harmful substances and toxic gases are released into the atmosphere, negatively affecting human health.

Burning waste in unauthorized locations is prohibited by law. The ban also applies to violations on private residential properties.

Instead of burning fallen leaves, residents can dispose of them in environmentally friendly ways. For example, they can hand them over to municipal services, including Tazalyk municipal enterprise, or bury them in a specially dug pit. Over time, the leaves will decompose into organic fertilizer that can be used the following year.

Cases of leaf burning can be recorded on video or identified by environmental inspectors at the scene.

Under the Code of Offenses, individuals who burn waste in unauthorized locations face a fine of 7,500 soms, while legal entities can be fined up to 23,000 soms.