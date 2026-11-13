Zhongda oil refinery management ordered to cut harmful emissions

Bakyt Torobaev, the President’s Special Representative for Special Assignments, held a meeting to discuss the environmental situation around the Zhongda oil refinery.

The meeting addressed environmental concerns raised by residents of Kara-Balta during President Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Chui region, the progress of the refinery’s modernization and additional measures to reduce its environmental impact.

The refinery’s management was instructed to complete measures to reduce harmful emissions as soon as possible, commission hydrogen sulfide recovery units, ensure that systems for loading and unloading petroleum products are properly sealed, prevent unauthorized wastewater discharges, comply with previously issued environmental orders and begin landscaping the surrounding area.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision was instructed to verify compliance with previously issued orders and ensure continuous monitoring of industrial emissions and wastewater discharges, taking the necessary action whenever violations are detected.

Bakyt Torobaev stressed the need to strengthen oversight of the implementation of the instructions and ensure strict compliance with environmental legislation.