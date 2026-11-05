Former traffic police chief fined for illegal parking in Tokmok

Former head of the Interior Ministry's Main Traffic Safety Department, Major General of Police Talantbek Isaev, has been fined for illegal parking in Tokmok. Notably, he previously led efforts to crack down on parking violations and personally issued fines to offenders.

A video filmed by local residents shows the general's car parked directly on the sidewalk.

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According to eyewitnesses, Isaev initially tried to dispute the violation but agreed with the officers' arguments after speaking with traffic police representatives.

Traffic inspectors subsequently issued him a fine for violating vehicle stopping and parking regulations.

Talantbek Isaev had previously personally urged drivers to observe traffic rules and taken a firm stance against illegal parking.

In March 2012, he was appointed head of the Interior Ministry's Main Traffic Safety Department. At the time, the general said he was not afraid of influential violators and promised to personally visit the scene whenever disputes arose.