Kyrgyzstan approves urban and rural greening programme for 2027–2031

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the National Programme for Greening Cities and Settlements for 2027–2031. The document aims to improve the environmental situation, enhance the livability of settlements, and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

The programme also provides for further development of the national Zhashyl Muras (Green Heritage) campaign and the creation of a healthy and favourable environment for citizens.

Along with the programme, the government approved an action plan, targets, monitoring and evaluation indicators, as well as a preliminary assessment of the resources required.

Government agencies, presidential envoys in the regions and local government bodies are required to ensure the implementation of the planned measures and achievement of the established targets. They will report on progress every six months.

The programme will be funded through allocations from the national and local budgets to the relevant authorities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.