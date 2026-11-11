Air pollution: Kyrgyzstan plans to remove all IQAir sensors

Kyrgyzstan plans to remove all IQAir air quality monitoring sensors across the country. Six of the 12 installed devices have already been dismantled. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Zhenishbek Seidaliev announced this at a meeting of the Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship and Competition Development of Parliament.

According to him, readings from IQAir sensors differ significantly from data provided by the Hydrometeorological Service. The ministry considers the information collected by these devices unreliable.

“Anyone can physically install IQAir sensors, but their data is uploaded to the website. The information is incorrect, the devices have exceeded their service life, and their readings are unreliable. There is a significant discrepancy when they are compared with data from Kyrgyzhydromet. We want to remove the IQAir sensors,” the official said.

In response, MP Ulanbek Zhaanbaev noted that explanations about the sensors do not change the actual state of air quality. He said that despite discussions about the reliability of the readings, air pollution remains a problem. According to the MP, the incidence of respiratory diseases has increased by more than 20 percent.