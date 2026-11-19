Police fined a woman for appearing in a public place with her face fully covered at Osh International Airport. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

A video showing police officers processing a violation report circulated on social media.

According to the department, the incident occurred on November 17. The police unit responsible for the airport received information from the Interior Ministry’s digital surveillance unit about a person whose face was fully covered while on the airport premises.

Police officers took the woman to the police station, held an explanatory conversation with her, drew up a report on the violation and issued a fine.

The department clarified that the report was filed against the woman whose face was covered, not the person who filmed the incident.

At the same time, police claimed that the person who recorded the video had repeatedly ignored warnings and obstructed law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties.

The Interior Ministry’s Internal Investigations Service for Osh and Osh region is currently reviewing the actions of the police officers.

No results of the internal investigation have been reported so far.