Proposal made to halve fine for wearing niqab with concessions for foreigners

In Kyrgyzstan, it is proposed to reduce the fine for completely concealing one’s face in public places from 20,000 to 10,000 soms. Additionally, for foreign nationals, the proposal suggests issuing a formal warning instead of a fine for a first-time offense. A corresponding bill has been submitted for public discussion.

The amendments are intended for Article 127-1 of the Code on Offenses, which establishes liability for completely concealing one’s face within government institutions and public spaces.

Currently, the penalty for such a violation is set at 200 calculated rates—equivalent to 20,000 soms. The authors of the bill propose reducing this to 100 calculated rates, or 10,000 soms.

One of the key changes concerns foreign nationals. Under the draft legislation, a first-time violation of the ban on fully concealing one’s face would result in a formal warning.

Should the violation be repeated within one year of the warning, a fine of 10,000 soms would be imposed.

At the same time, foreign nationals would still be required to temporarily uncover their faces for identification purposes in situations stipulated by law.

The drafters explain that the initiative stems from the fact that Kyrgyzstan is visited by tourists from countries where clothing that conceals the face is part of their religious and cultural traditions.

«A lack of awareness among some visitors regarding existing restrictions can lead to violations, and the imposition of a fine of 200 calculated rates could create a negative impression of their trip,» the explanatory note states.

The authors believe that a warning would allow for the clarification of Kyrgyzstan’s legal requirements to foreigners without imposing an excessive financial burden.

The bill also addresses the use of medical masks.

It is proposed that a warning, rather than a fine, be issued to individuals who use commercially manufactured medical masks—recognized as medical devices and approved for use in Kyrgyzstan—in cases where their actions otherwise constitute an offense.

A repeat violation within one year of receiving such a warning would incur a fine of 10,000 soms.

The explanatory note emphasizes that simply wearing a medical mask that covers the mouth and nose does not, in itself, constitute an offense.

No liability is incurred if a mask is worn for medical reasons.

The drafters acknowledge that the current fine of 20,000 soms imposes a significant financial burden, particularly on low-income citizens.

In their view, such a fine could disproportionately impact the funds necessary for meeting a family’s basic needs.

The document cites the example of Osh, where, in April 2025, police identified approximately 300 individuals who had their faces completely concealed. In those instances, the individuals were provided with information, given explanatory leaflets, and issued warnings.

The authors of the initiative believe that preventive measures may prove more effective than the immediate imposition of heavy fines.

At the same time, there is no proposal to lift the ban on completely concealing one’s face in government institutions or public spaces.

Existing exceptions—covering medical necessity, professional or official duties, and participation in sports, cultural, or other events—remain in place.