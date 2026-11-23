Kant Mayor Ulan Mailibashev resigned, local media reported.

According to the reports, Mailibashev submitted a resignation letter. The reason for his decision to leave the post has not been disclosed.

Ulan Mailibashev first became mayor of Kant in June 2021. In April 2024, President Sadyr Japarov reappointed him following an administrative-territorial reform that granted Kant the status of a town of regional significance.

In February this year, he had already submitted a resignation letter but remained in office for reasons that were not made public.