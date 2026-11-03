NENK General Director Ilgiz Sydygaliev relieved of his post

General Director of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC (NENK) Ilgiz Sydygaliev was relieved of his post.

The NENK statement says that he left his post due to a transfer to another job.

It has not yet been announced who will become the company's new CEO.

Iskander Adiev was also relieved of his post as Deputy General Director for Capital Construction and Investments.

Today, the company introduced Gulzhigit Murzakарimov as the new deputy CEO in charge of this area.

He has been tasked with implementing investment projects, developing capital construction and modernizing the electrical networks.