Ex- SCNS Chief Idris Kadyrkulov relieved of post as Ambassador to Ukraine

Idris Kadyrkulov has been relieved of his post as Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

Kadyrkulov had held the position since January 25, 2022.

In April 2023, he was also appointed Ambassador to Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania on a concurrent basis, with his residence in Kyiv.

Before entering the diplomatic service, Kadyrkulov headed the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) from April 2018 to May 2019. He resigned amid a scandal involving the procurement of biometric passports.

Notably, on November 12, Idris Kadyrkulov publicly denied allegations concerning his family. Earlier, during a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and residents of Chui region, one of the participants alleged irregularities in the acquisition and subsequent sale of property belonging to a former collective farm. He mentioned the diplomat’s brother, former MP Iskender Kadyrkulov.

Idris Kadyrkulov described the allegations as an attempt to discredit his family and said that his relatives had not privatized the former collective farm’s property.