Keneshbek Toktomambetov has been relieved of his duties as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan. The decision was made at a parliamentary session.

The reason for his dismissal was reaching the mandatory retirement age for judges. Toktomambetov turned 70 on November 5.

Keneshbek Toktomambetov was born in Naryn and graduated from the Karaganda Higher Police School. He had worked as an investigator with the internal affairs bodies for eight years before holding various government positions and working in the prosecutor’s office.

He joined the judicial system in 2007, serving at the Bishkek City Court and the Chui Regional Court. In 2017, he was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court.