Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov resigns as First Deputy Culture Minister

Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov has been relieved of his duties as First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan following his resignation to take up another position.

The decision was made under an order signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the decision was based on a submission by the minister and Nadyrbekov’s personal resignation letter.

The ministry has not announced who will fill the vacant position.

Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov had served as first deputy minister since March 2025.