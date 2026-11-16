Average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan reaches 55,525 soms

The average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan reached 55,525 soms in January–September 2026, an increase of 446 soms over the previous month. The National Statistical Committee announced the figures at a press conference. The data are provided with a one-month delay.

In September 2026, the average nominal accrued monthly salary at enterprises and organizations across all economic sectors increased by 29.4 percent compared with September 2025.

After accounting for annual inflation of 11.1 percent, the real increase was approximately 18 percent. Take-home pay is lower after taxes and insurance contributions are deducted.

In August, the average salary stood at 54,079 soms. According to official figures, it increased by 0.81 percent over the month.

The largest year-on-year salary increases in September 2026 were recorded in the following sectors:

arts, entertainment and recreation — 1.6 times;

healthcare and social services — up 51.1 percent;

education — up 47.6 percent;

professional, scientific and technical activities — up 35.5 percent;

agriculture, forestry and fishing — up 32.9 percent;

water supply, waste treatment and disposal, and recycling — up 29.8 percent;

transportation and storage — up 25.1 percent;

financial intermediation and insurance — up 23.3 percent;

construction — up 22.6 percent;

administrative and support services — up 21.9 percent.

The number of officially registered unemployed people in Kyrgyzstan stood at 34,900 at the end of January–October 2026, down 14.9 percent from the same period a year earlier.