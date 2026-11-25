Kyrgyzstan has established district wage coefficients for employees of gold mining enterprises and the Sary-Zhaz tin deposit. The corresponding resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was adopted to ensure additional remuneration for workers at mining enterprises located in high-altitude and remote areas of the country.

According to the resolution, the rates of the regional coefficients are defined in a separate annex and provide for supplementary payments to the salaries of employees at the specified enterprises.

The enterprises themselves will finance these wage supplements using their own funds, as the resolution does not provide for additional allocations from the state budget.

At the same time, previously valid government resolutions regulating regional coefficients for workers in the gold mining sector and at the Sary-Zhaz deposit have been repealed.

Specifically, Resolution No. 203 of May 30, 1995, along with documents amending the relevant rules in 1998, 2005, 2019, and 2022, are no longer in force.

The new rules will take effect in 15 days.