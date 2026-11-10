Wages to be indexed in Kyrgyzstan to offset rising consumer prices

Kyrgyzstan has adopted a law providing for the indexation of employees’ wages in response to rising consumer prices for goods and services. The document was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Law No. 152 introduces amendments to Article 91 of the Labor Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the new law, employers must ensure an increase in the real value of employees’ wages through indexation in line with rising consumer prices.

The procedure for wage indexation will be determined by collective agreements, other agreements or internal regulations of organizations.

The provision does not apply to organizations financed from the national and local budgets. They are exempt from the indexation procedure established by the new law.

Thus, employers covered by the new provision must introduce a mechanism for wage indexation. However, the law does not set a uniform rate of increase, a specific frequency for indexation or require wages to rise by the full rate of inflation.

The law will enter into force in 10 days.