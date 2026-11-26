The average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan reached 55,525 soms in January–September 2026. However, average per capita monetary income was significantly lower, at 13,466.5 soms per month, data from the National Statistical Committee say.

According to the committee’s food security and poverty bulletin, the average monthly nominal accrued salary of employees at enterprises and organizations increased by 29.4 percent in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

After adjusting for inflation, real wages rose by 16.6 percent. This indicator reflects changes in the purchasing power of earnings.

At the official exchange rate, the average accrued salary amounted to approximately $635.

However, this figure represents salary before mandatory deductions. In addition, the statistics exclude small enterprises and do not reflect the actual earnings of the majority of working citizens.

To assess living standards, the National Statistical Committee also uses the indicator of average per capita disposable monetary income. In the first half of 2026, this amounted to 13,466.5 soms per month.

This figure differs significantly from the average salary because it takes into account income per capita across the entire population, including children, pensioners and people who are not employed. The reporting periods for the two indicators also differ.

The statistics also revealed significant regional differences in wages. The highest average accrued salary in January–September was recorded in Bishkek, at 67,787 soms. It reached 60,138 soms in Issyk-Kul region and 52,547 soms in Naryn region.

The lowest figures were recorded in Osh region, at 38,461 soms, Batken region, at 42,627 soms, and Chui region, at 43,856 soms.

A significant gap also remains between the public and private sectors. The average salary of public-sector employees stood at 45,841 soms, compared with 68,117 soms in the non-budget sector. The difference is approximately 1.5-fold.

Meanwhile, the most substantial increases in accrued wages were recorded in arts, entertainment and recreation, where salaries rose 1.6-fold; healthcare and social services — up 1.5-fold; and education — up 47.6 percent.