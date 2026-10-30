New airport for cargo flights to be built in Manas city

A new airport designed to handle cargo flights will be built in the city of Manas in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad region. Daniyar Bostonov, director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, announced in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the new airport will become part of a major transport and logistics hub integrating air, rail and road freight transportation.

The airport will be built near the route of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway currently under construction. This location is expected to make cargo transportation more convenient and efficient.

Bostonov also recalled that flights already connect Kyrgyzstan and China, adding that the route agreed upon by the two countries is important for organizing cargo air services from Kashgar.

The airport is expected to accommodate both small cargo aircraft and large planes, including Boeing 747s.

The new airport in Manas is also intended to serve as a transit logistics hub.