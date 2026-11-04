What new Jalal-Abad International Airport looks like — video

A video showing the construction of the new Jalal-Abad International Airport in Kyrgyzstan has been released. The new airport is being built in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region and is expected to become one of the major aviation facilities in the country's south.

Construction began in May 2025. A 381-hectare site was allocated for the project in Bagysh aiyil aimak.

The project includes a 3,800-meter runway and a modern three-storey passenger terminal designed to handle up to 350 passengers per hour.

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The airport is being built to meet international ICAO Code 4E standards, allowing it to accommodate large aircraft, including Boeing and Airbus models.

The estimated construction cost is approximately $60 million. Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC previously noted that the final figure could change once construction is completed and financial calculations are finalized.

According to the latest published plans, construction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

The new airport complex is intended to replace the existing airport, which is located within the city limits and faces limitations on further expansion.