New airport in Jalal-Abad region planned to be opened in autumn 2027

The construction of a new international airport in Jalal-Abad region is scheduled for completion in the autumn of 2027. Manasbek Samudinov, head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, announced.

According to Samudinov, six or seven potential sites in the region were considered for the project. The most suitable location was selected following studies conducted with the participation of design institutes from Russia and Turkey.

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“This airport is primarily focused on air cargo transport, given that the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will run nearby. We must take this into account as we develop the airport,” Samudinov explained.

The project is preliminary estimated to cost between $50 million and $60 million.

The runway will be 3,600 meters long. Plans include two taxiways, an apron with parking space for four aircraft, and a terminal complex covering 12,000 square meters.

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The airport will be capable of accommodating Airbus A320-family aircraft (including the A319 and A321) and Boeing 737s, as well as aircraft converted for cargo transport.

Upon opening, the airport will initially launch domestic flights connecting Jalal-Abad with Bishkek. Subsequently, negotiations will begin with foreign airlines regarding the establishment of international routes.

“We intend to invite carriers that already operate flights to Bishkek and Osh. They will need to conduct an audit of the airport to ensure it meets their requirements and to assess the commercial viability of the routes. Only then can we discuss the launch of international flights,” Samudinov clarified.

The construction is being carried out by the state-owned company Kyrgyzstroyservice, which operates under the Presidential Affairs Department.

Once the new airport opens, the existing Jalal-Abad airport will be transferred to state ownership. The government will decide on its future use.