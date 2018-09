Kyrgyzstani Azat Usenaliev won a bronze medal at boxing tournament within the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. The official website of the Games reports.

He performed in the weight category of 52 kilograms and won three fights in a row with a score 5: 0. Azat Usenaliev defeated Wenghai Akhasit (Laos), Sued Muhammad Asif (Pakistan) and Tae Bom O (North Korea). In the semi-final, Azat Usenaliev lost to the current champion of Asia Zhasurbek Latipov (Uzbekistan) and took the third place.