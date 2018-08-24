Turkmenistan may take part in construction of Chinese railway

Turkmenistan was offered to actively join the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The Minister of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Zhamshitbek Kalilov told journalists.

«We will work closely with our Turkmen colleagues on this issue, because we will start construction of one of the important transport corridors China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan in the near future. A meeting of the ministers of transport of our countries will be held in Bishkek until the end of 2018. There is a preliminary feasibility study, negotiations with Russia are being conducted,» he said.

According to him, the format of Turkmenistan’s possible participation will be discussed. This can be direct investment, and participation in construction.

A package of documents was signed within the framework of the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Turkmenistan, including the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the two countries on the basic principles of cooperation in the field of transport.

This document implies the development of all kinds of transport between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. The Minister of Transport of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that Bishkek and Ashgabat intended to resume direct flights.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov also noted the importance of resuming direct flights. This issue has been raised for many years, but without any progress,» said Zhamshitbek Kalilov.