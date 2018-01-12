18:04
0
Five deputies of Parliament named in criminal cases on corruption

In 2017, criminal cases were opened against five MPs and two judges under the Article Corruption of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. One employee of the prosecutor’s office, four heads of ministries and departments were also named in criminal cases. Tilek Chokmorov, Deputy of the Corruption Control Service of the State National Security Committee, reported this at a meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika-Ata Jurt today.

According to him, in total 210 criminal cases on corruption were initiated last year; the damage amounted to 1,448 billion soms.

«72 cases out of 210 were opened on abuse of office, 14 — on extortion, 10 — evasion of customs and tax duties,» Tilek Chokmorov told.

He noted that, despite the intensified fight against corruption, the Kyrgyzstanis still face various kinds of extortions from state officials.
